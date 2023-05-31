Charles “Chuck” Edge, 99, of Rochester, MN died on Monday, May 30, 2023 of natural causes at Samaritan Bethany Home on 8th in Rochester where he had been a resident since February 2022.

Charles William Edge was born on February 22, 1924 in Osage, IA to Maurice and Louise (Tesch) Edge. He moved with his family as a young boy to rural SE Minnesota where he attended country school and began farming with his family. Charles was united in marriage to Johanna Klein on March 5, 1944 in Sargeant, MN. The couple began raising a family and farmed in Minnesota before moving to Waterloo, IA where Chuck was employed with John Deere for a few years before returning to the Stewartville area to continue farming. They later moved to Stewartville where they raised their family and made their home for many years. In 1962, Chuck was employed with the Kahler Corporation in Rochester as a maintenance mechanic until his first retirement in 1988. In 1996, Chuck started a second career as a courtesy driver at Adamson’s Motors in Rochester until his true retirement in 2010. He moved to Rochester in 2017. Chuck was a longtime member of the Eagles Club in Rochester and was a founding member of the Driftskippers Snowmobile Club in Stewartville. He took pleasure in camping with Johanna and the family as well as traveling out West to visit their older children and families. He loved woodworking, hunting and fishing and had a natural ability to build or repair just about anything. Chuck was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends and cherished time spent with his large family.

Chuck is survived by two daughters and six sons - Gerald (Jerry) and Dale (Ande) both of Eureka, CA; Keith (Anne) of Dayton, MT; Daniel (Laurene) of Luck, WI; Darlene Edge (Diana Longdon) of Helena, MT; Darwin (Mary Jane) and Delwin both of Weaverville, CA and Dorene (Perry) Diede of La Crescent, MN; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren; one sister - Shirley Bakke of Nevis, MN; two brothers - David Edge of Stewartville; Jerry Hinrichs of Regent, ND and many nieces and nephews as well as special friend - Linda Kaeder and family. He was preceded in death by his wife - Johanna, his parents, one sister and six brothers.

In keeping with Chuck’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a future date. The Edge Family asks that no flowers be sent at this time. Condolences and memories of Chuck are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com