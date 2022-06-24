Charles “Chuck” George Austin, age 78, of Rochester, MN passed away at his home Wednesday, June 22, 2022 surrounded by his family. Charles was born August 30, 1943 to Truman and Olga (Thompson) Austin in Lanesboro, MN. He attended and graduated from Lanesboro High School. For 31 years he was employed by Crescent Electric, retiring due to health reasons. He was united in marriage to Carol Wehrs on July 24, 1987 in Rochester, MN. Together they enjoyed 34 years of marriage. Chuck enjoyed fishing, hunting, and his grandchildren. He had a very loving connection with his grandchildren. He was a people person. Often after a conversation with Chuck, you would become an instant friend. He loved to bring joy and happiness to anyone who crossed his path, whether at church or greeting someone at the local Kwik Trip. Chuck was an early riser all his life and enjoyed his morning breakfast with his friends for many years. Even when Chuck wasn’t doing well, he would always ask how you were doing as he genuinely cared about others and would often check in with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Olga Austin; and his brother, Vern Austin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Austin; his children, Tom (Sara) Austin of rural Fountain, MN, Jeremy Austin of St Augustine, FL, and stepdaughter, Chrissy (Rod) Haworth of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Shane, Sami, Caleb, and Joshua Austin, step grandchildren, Andrew and Olivia Haworth; and his brother, Wes (Loni) Austin of Woodville, Texas.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at Hosanna Lutheran Church (2815 57th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at church. Following the service at church, a lunch will be served at the Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre (5482 Royal Pl NW Rochester, MN 55901). Chuck graciously donated his body to Mayo Clinic.

