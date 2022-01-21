Charles “Chuck” Gerald MacDonald

Age 89, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022 at Sholom East in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He was born May 19, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts to Roy and Mary (Holmes) MacDonald and was raised in Rochester, Minnesota. He was ordained in 1958 as a priest and served for eleven years in Austin, Mankato, Albert Lea, and Washington D.C. He resigned from ministry in 1969. In 1971 Chuck married Beth Magnuson and together they had four children. He had a diverse employment history once leaving the ministry. He served as staff researcher for former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey in St. Paul, worked at St. Paul United Way planning council, was Director of Supervisory training at University Minnesota Hospitals, and worked as an Employee Training Director for the Minnesota State Department of Administration. In 1996 Chuck enrolled in the Minnesota River School of fine arts and worked as a contemporary portrait painter. He was a gifted artist and enjoyed sharing his paintings with family and friends.

Surviving are sons Adam (Nicole) of Lakeville and Aaron (Julie Matye) of Lino Lakes; a daughter Ellen (Eric) Leja of Madison, WI; grandchildren Paige (Jordon Imoto), Brady, and Connor; and sisters Margaret Reese, Linda (Tom) Lowrie, Mary MacDonald (Linda Beauvais), Jeanne MacDonald (Joe Forman), and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Meg, and brother-in-law Gil Reese.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by O’Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, St. Paul, MN 651-698-0796