Charles “Chuck” Getzin

Charles Steven “Chuck” Getzin, age 73 of Red Wing, MN, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2022, where he had been on hospice care with stage 4 lung cancer.

Chuck was born on July 19, 1948 in Rochester, MN and grew up in Austin, MN.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sheila Behrens-Getzin; his fur baby Barney; sister Judith of Austin, MN; sister-in-law Patty of Wenatchee, WA; sister and brother-in-law Catherine and Earl Voss; nephew Erik Voss; nieces and nephews; and three daughters Suzanne, Athena, and Shannon and their families.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Ward and Leone (Wollweber) Getzin; 2 brothers Jerold and Dave; an infant daughter and fur baby Arby.

He requested no services and donated his to body Mayo Clinic Bequest Program.

The family would like to thank the Red Wing Mayo Clinic Hospice for their generous care.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Getzin family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com. You may also send memorials to the funeral home where they will be forwarded onto the family.