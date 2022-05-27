Charles “Chuck” Gray, 94, a longtime Rochester, MN resident passed away peacefully on Tuesday (May 24, 2022) of natural causes, surrounded by family, at his home in Vernon Terrace Assisted Living in Edina, MN.

Charles Frances Gray was born on February 29, 1928 in Shanavon, Saskatchewan, Canada to Bernard and Cecelia (Fitzgerald) Gray, the fifth of 5 sons. He moved to Rochester at the age of 4, attended school there, graduating from Lourdes H.S. in 1946. He attended Rochester Community College and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital where he met his loving wife Margaret Classen Gray. They were married in 1951 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Glencoe. Following their marriage the couple lived in San Antonio, TX, where Chuck served at Fort Hood during the Korean War. They then moved to Rochester where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Chuck was a longtime employee in the business office at Mayo Clinic, while Margaret worked as the family homemaker. He was a man of strong faith and instilled in his family the need to give back to the community through volunteering and helping all people in need. Chuck served on the Rochester City Council from 1976 - 1978. Chuck was the President of the Mayo Alumni Volunteers for one year and an active member. In addition, he was a life-long member of the Rochester Rotary and Lions Club. He was also a Founding member of the Rochester Lourdes Development Foundation. He loved playing cards, especially cribbage with his grand kids; great-grand kids and friends. He loved golf, fishing and spending weekends at their lake place on Lake Pepin. Chuck’s greatest joy in life was his family and all of his dear friends.

He leaves behind 2 daughters and 2 sons - Barb (Mike) Meyer of Surprise, AZ; Pat (Janet) Gray of Shoreview, MN; Kate (Neal) O’Mara of Chaska, MN and Dan (Lisa) Gray of Mendota Heights, MN; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Gray, infant daughter Elizabeth Gray, his parents and 4 brothers – John, Don, Ralph and Larry Gray.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday (June 7, 2022) with Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester with military graveside honors. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 4:00 - 6:30 P.M. on Monday (June 6, 2022) at River Park Chapel at Macken F.H. in Rochester and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Tuesday morning. Chuck’s family suggests memorials to the Charles and Margaret Gray Scholarship Fund at Lourdes High School. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville and Macken F.H. in Rochester. Online condolences and memories of Chuck are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com