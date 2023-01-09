Charles “Chuck” Roger Walker, age 89. died at the Ashleigh House Care Center in Sale, Victoria, Australia on January 5 2023. He was born on June 25 1933 in Meriden Iowa to Roger and Irene (Warren) Walker.

Charles graduated from HS in Paulina IA and then moved to Grand Meadow, MN in 1951.

He entered the service in February 54 and married Joyce Milner on May 9th 1954. He was then stationed in Germany as radio repairman. Charles then returned to farming in Grand Meadow with his father. He operated a successful dairy farming operation and became active in dairy promotion with Rochester Milk Producers (AMPI), Dairy Herd improvement Association and National Dairy Promotion Council and became a board member where he lobbied for the dairy industry. He farmed with his sons up until 1981.

Charles moved to Heyfield, Victoria, Australia after marrying Jude Snell where they dairy farmed and had a custom farming operation and seed dealership where he got the nickname Maizeman. Charles and Jude enjoyed traveling the world especially back to Minnesota to visit friends and family. He enjoyed going to the Root River Power Show where he liked to drive the Farmal Super C that he purchased new in 1954 and is still in the family. In their travels they made many friends all over the world. Charles was devoted to his faith, delivered for meals on wheels and was a member of Men’s Shed Association where they made wood products for parks and community projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Earl Walker, Harold Walker and sister Fern Duke.

Charles is survived by his wife Jude Walker of Maffra, Victoria, Australia, six sons, Brian (Joanne) of Eden Prairie, Bernie (Sabine) of Sydney Australia, Brad of Stewartville, Ben (Denise) of High Forest, Blaine (Heather) of Rochester and Boyd of Stillwater, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Charles will be interned at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston. Service Pending