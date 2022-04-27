Charles D Berning

Charles Berning passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at The Harmony Place in Harmony, MN at the age of 76 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

Charles Darrol Berning was born in Cresco Iowa on July 21, 1945. He was the second of three sons born to Darrol and Elvira (Scheevel) Berning. He attended Bristol Grove Country School and later graduated from Harmony High School. Charles and his brothers spent much of their childhood years working together on the family farm, milking cows, and tending to the daily chores. They regularly found time to sneak in some baseball, basketball, football, and boxing while their father would catch an afternoon nap.

While in high school, a sweet girl by the name of Phyllis Junge caught the eye of Charles. They began dating at age 16 and were inseparable over the next fifty plus years. Charles and Phyllis were married on August 4, 1965, at the Co-Cathedral of St John the Evangelist in Rochester, MN. They built a home together in Stewartville, MN, and here is where they would begin their young family. In 1976 they moved to Kellogg, MN where they would enjoy the “river house”. Raising their children, Brenda, and Robert, along the Mississippi River would be an opportunity for many memories to be made. This was a perfect spot for an avid angler like Charles. Even with the Mississippi in his backyard, Charles was still eager to head to Canada to catch some walleye.

Charles’ working career was that of a dedicated steamfitter. He worked for HiMEC Mechanical at the Franklin Heating Station (for most of his years) in Rochester, MN. Upon retirement, Charles and Phyllis moved to Rochester in 2001 to be closer to family. He adored his grandchildren, and had an intense love to be part of all their activities.

Charles was quite the athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball in high school and continued playing fast pitch softball for many years thereafter. He played for several teams over the years and was known for his excellent abilities as a catcher and hitter. Charles enjoyed a game of golf, watching the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings. He also had the opportunity to travel the world with Phyllis and enjoyed several cruises over the years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two children, Brenda (Steve) Guidinger of Kellogg, MN and Robert Berning of Ft Myers, FL, three grandchildren: Mikala (Joe) Wodarek, Michael (fiancé Samantha Grabau) Guidinger and Brayden Berning and two brothers, James (Joan) Berning and Lester (Carla) Berning.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis (2020) and a grandson, Nikolas Berning (1995).

A memorial gathering for Charles and Phyllis Berning will be held on May 15, 2022, at Estelle’s (121 Main Ave N Harmony, MN) from 1-3:00 pm. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.