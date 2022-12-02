Charles David Perry, 80, of Rochester, MN, died November 29, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital.

Charles was born December 10, 1941 in Charles City, Iowa to Charles and Margaret (Davidson) Perry. At six months of age, his family moved to Rochester. He attended schools in Rochester and was part of the first graduating class at John Marshall High School. He spent his first working years in several Rochester restaurants learning and honing his culinary skills. In 1965 he was employed by IBM to work in food service at the Rochester location and eventually became the manager of the IBM cafeteria. After which he worked in personnel until his retirement in 1995.

On July 21, 1973, he married Kathleen A. Kiewatt, who he always introduced as my bride. They continued to reside in Rochester.

The things that brought joy to Charles’ life were food, family, friends and laughter. He was a lifelong learner and a consummate reader. He was very fond of the title Uncle Charlie, a name he was called by many who loved him.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his four daughters, Margaret, Bridget, Jennifer, and Kathryn; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and many caring friends and neighbors.

He is preceded in death by his son Andrew, his parents, and sisters Millie and Elta.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Elgin Cemetery.

