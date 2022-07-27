Charles Dose

Charles Bernard Dose, age 84, of Pine Island, Minnesota passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home.

Charlie Dose was born in Lake City on January 12, 1938, the son of George and Alice Dose. He attended school in Lake City. Charlie and Joyce were united in marriage August 13, 1966. The couple farmed in the Pine Island, MN. Charlie work for IBM. He enjoyed fishing, and wood working.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, and children: Linda Dose, Laurie (Rob) Riegert, Lorie (Phil) Wilson, Laverne (Teri) Dose, Julie (Paul Smith) Lafferty, Kevin (Carol) Dose, Travis (Laura) Dose, 21 grandchildren, and 20 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Connie, grandchild Alice, and 11 siblings: Dwain, Henry, Fritz, George, Jess, James, Marjorie Holst, Janet Yotter, Jean Turner, Lee, Leonard.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20th at Zwingli United Church of Christ, in Berne MN. Visitation 1:00-2:00 p.m., church service 2:00-2:45 p.m., visitation will continue after service, 5:00 P.M. Burial at Saint Johns Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to American Heart Association.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Charlie may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com