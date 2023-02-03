Charles Fried

Charles Lee (Charlie) Fried, age 85, passed away on February 1, 2023, at the Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Charlie was born on April 26th, 1937 to Henphen and Ellenore Fried, and grew up on the farm outside of Lindstrom, MN with his parents, his brother Marlin, and uncle Harold. In addition to helping on the farm, he participated in 4-H and Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1960, which is where he met his future wife Iris, whom he married shortly after graduating. He started his career at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids Iowa and in 1965 he joined IBM in Rochester, where he worked for nearly 30 years. Charlie and Iris lived in Rochester MN until 1977 when they moved to Oronoco MN, where they lived for 40 years. They spent the last five years at the Waters on Mayowood in Rochester.

During his time at IBM, Charlie returned to school and earned an MBA. After retiring from IBM he worked for the University of Michigan Office of Minority Engineering Students and taught economics and management classes for St. Mary’s University. He was an avid environmentalist and lover of nature, a founding member of the local Sierra Club chapter, and volunteered with the local Nature Conservancy. He loved trout fishing, camping, hiking, and cross-country skiing. He was also dedicated to getting others involved in the outdoors. As a boy scout leader for many years, he introduced hundreds of scouts to the joys of the outdoors and helped nearly 100 young men to earn Eagle Scout designations. He also taught his daughters to love the outdoors, taking them on many canoeing, skiing, and camping adventures starting as soon as they could walk. In Oronoco, he served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and on the Parks Committee. He was also a member of the U of M President’s Club.

Charlie is proceeded in death by his parents and Iris, his beloved wife of 62 years, who passed away this past August. He is survived by his daughters Colleen Fried (and wife Amy Lukes) and Carrie Fried, his brother Marlin Fried, and many dear friends. He will be remembered as being a loving and supportive husband and father, and a kind and caring man to all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Hospice, 1696 Greenview Dr SW, Rochester, MN 55902. A celebration of life will be held from 1:15-3:45 February 25, 2023 at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Dr, Rochester, MN 55901

Memories and condolences of Charlie may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com