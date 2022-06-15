Charles Hoyt

Charles R Hoyt, 78, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Charles was born on November 8, 1943 to Charles R Hoyt Sr. and Minnesota (Comstock) Hoyt in St. Paul, MN. Charles grew up in Lake City and graduate from Judson Private School in Scottsdale, AZ. He then attended Minneapolis Business School. However, due to his love of the outdoors and animals, he moved back to his hometown of Lake City to farm. In 1968 he married Nancy Peterson. Together they farmed in Gilford Township for 25 years. In 1990 they moved off the farm and resided in Lake City, until 2005 when they moved to Prior Lake to be closer to their grandchildren. Charles enjoyed boating on Lake Pepin, watching and attending sporting events and being a grandfather.

Charles is survived by daughter, Barbara (John) Dahl of Chanhassen; grandsons Jacob and Joseph Dahl; brother, Richard (Ingrid) Hoyt of Excelsior, MN; sister, Minnesota McCortney of DePere, WI.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his parents, Charles and Minnesota Hoyt, and his bother-in-law, Gerald McCortney.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Lake City with Reverend Barbara Mathias officiating. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be sent at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com