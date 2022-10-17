Charles John Miller was born on March 27, 1951 in Rochester, MN to John and Shirley (Joslyn) Miller. He passed away on October 15, 2022 at Season’s Hospice.

Chuck graduated from John Marshall High School. On September 26, 1970 he married Deborah Lee at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. He retired from Crenlo after 37 years as a welding supervisor. In his younger years Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars and riding motorcycles. Later in his life he enjoyed attending his son’s and then grandchildren’s many activities. From hockey, baseball, football, soccer, BMX, stock car racing, music, magic, dance and many others, he was always there.

Survivors include wife Deborah; two sons, Todd (Stacy) and Daniel (Sally), both of Rochester; grandchildren, Nicholas, Samantha, T.J., Damon and Esmae; and two sisters, Carol (Roger) Kolling of Tucson, AZ and Hollie Benson of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Charles J. Miller, 71, of Rochester will be at 11:00 am on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester.

