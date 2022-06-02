Charles Jackson, 83, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home in Mazeppa, MN. Charles “Charlie” Lee Jackson was born October 11, 1938 in Red Wing, MN to Homer and Elizabeth (Collins) Jackson. He was raised on the farm and went to country school through the eighth grade. As a young man, Charlie worked on the Pea Vinery, shoveled coal off box cars, built Stave silos and painted barns, all while attending to his own farm. Charlie drove truck for most of his life, hauling milk, cattle, gravel, rendering waste and ultimately retired as a concrete driver at age 63. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Rueb on February 19, 1966. Charlie like trading cars, playing cards as well as fishing and hunting with his son. He enjoyed visiting with friends and watching “Westerns”. He took many road trips across the country with friends and family. Charles loved a good joke and made friends easily. He was very loved and will be missed by all. Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn; son, Lee (Charlotte) Jackson of Mazeppa. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Annette (in 1989); three brothers, Donald, Vernard and Jerald and his sister, Corinne Brown.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, with Pastor Eric Westlake officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Larson Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Zumbrota Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.