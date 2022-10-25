Charles L. Linville

Charles Linville, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, died October 18, 2022, at UnityPoint Health from complications with COVID.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. on Friday, October 28th with services following Saturday the 29th at 10:30 a.m., both at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Davenport Memorial Park.

Charles Louis Linville was born August 17, 1942, in Glencoe, Minnesota and moved to Rochester in 1954. He joined the Navy, serving primarily in the Pacific as a Medic. He Graduated from Winona State and married the girl across the street, Nancy B. Fiksdal, on March 19, 1966, in Rochester.

Charles (Charlie) was an Entrepreneur. He developed businesses throughout his career focused on improving lives. He opened Horizons to find careers for those down on their luck. He opened Homeland Foods to help farmers earn a higher percentage and keep their farms. He started a hydroponic Soybean operation before hydroponics was a thing. He opened one of the first organic Delis in the U.S. He was driven by the possibility of what could be and made it happen.

Charlie saw the good in people and helped where he could. He loved exploring and just needed to see what was over the next hill and had fun throughout the journey.

He is survived by two children, Natalie (John Mass) Linville-Mass of Rock Island, and Brian (Jean) Linville of Silvis; grandchildren, Allison (James) Long, Amanda (Ethan) Claude, and Abigail Luke, Henry Mass and Lucy Mass; siblings, Fanchon (Pat) Conway of Bloomington, Minnesota, Brad (Jean) Linville of The Villages, Florida, and Joan (Vickie Firl) Linville of Rochester; sisters-in-law, Darlene Linville and Geri Linville; and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and his two brothers, Earl and Cedric Linville.

