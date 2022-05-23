Charles R. “Chuck” Bartholomew, 82, of Rochester, MN went to Heaven on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Chuck was born January 23, 1940, in Mason City, IA to Charles and Dorothy (Recter) Bartholomew. He graduated from Lyle High School in 1958. Chuck was an Army service man in the Vietnam war and proudly served his country. On April 2, 1962, he married Marlys Nelson his wife and together they raised four children. Chuck and Marlys celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April. Chuck worked as a supervisor at the driver’s license bureau as well as a state vehicle inspector until he retired. In retirement, Chuck continued to serve, and volunteered his time transporting veterans.

Chuck loved gardening, birdwatching, spending time with family, and was always the ultimate protector of those he loved. During visits with his great-grandchildren, Chuck could be found playing with toys and laughing and chasing each other around the house. Chuck was known for leaving his wife Marlys little love notes throughout the years that remain a light amid our sadness.

Anyone that knew Chuck could plainly see his kind and gentle soul. Chuck avidly fed the birds at his home twice daily and although the squirrels were the ultimate opportunists, Chuck would never hurt them and they ended up eating quite well.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Marlys Bartholomew; his son, Ricky (Julie) Bartholomew; daughters, Becky (David) Ness, Sue (Joe) Pearson, and Barb (Paul) Palmby; his sister, Shirley Heman; and his brother, Tom Bartholomew; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, CJ, Jesse, Taylor, Wendy, Brooke, Holly, Arthur, Tucker, Katie and Tessa; and great-children, Jacob, Julia, Breklynn, Emma, Maddie, Paige, Kian, and Milani, all of whom he loved fiercely.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Marion Road Christian Church (4051 50th Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904) with Pastor Monte French and Rick Walston officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.