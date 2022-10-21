Charles R. “Chuck” Solseth

Charles Richard Solseth, 57, of Rochester, MN, lost his battle with esophageal cancer on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Chuck was born April 13, 1965 in Mankato, MN to Richard and Elizabeth (Fastle) Solseth. He graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1983. He bravely joined the U.S. Navy in 1984 and served until 1989. He then started his long career as a firefighter at Cedar Rapids Fire Department in Iowa in 1992 where he stayed for 6 years and obtained an Associate degree in Fire Science Management from Kirkwood Community College. In 1998, Chuck moved to Rochester, MN where he served the Rochester Fire Department until 2021. On August 1, 2017, he married Mary L. Arnold at Salem Glen Winery in Rochester.

Chuck loved spending time at the family cabin, epic cross country motorcycle trips, Jeep rides, and putzing around in the backyard. He shared his love of Legos with his grandchildren and built many sets with them. Soon after arriving in Rochester, he joined a men’s hockey league and was a faithful teammate most Wednesday and Sunday nights.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children Anthony (Melanie) Solseth of Kasson, MN and Rhiannon Solseth of Rochester, MN; stepdaughters Madeline (Brian) Wisowaty of Walworth, WI and Emily Maas of Saint Paul, MN; mother Elizabeth Solseth of Savage, MN; brothers David (Shereen) Solseth of Altoona, IA and James (Ana) Solseth of Northfield, MN; and four precious grandchildren Lilith, Abel, William, and Camila Solseth. He is preceded in death by his father.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Sobek officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN in a private ceremony with family.

Memorials are preferred to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network at ecan.org or the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at ecaware.org.

To view a live stream of the memorial service please enter the following link: https://youtu.be/tC5H2w7O--A

