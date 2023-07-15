Charles Rolbiecki

Charles Edward Rolbiecki, 93, of Pine Island, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Season Hospice House in Rochester. He was born December 20, 1929, in LaCrosse, WI to Harry and Stella (Hostettler) Rolbiecki. Charles graduated from Elgin High School in 1948. On September 9, 1948, he married the love of his life, Marie Dubbels in Elgin.

Over the years the Rolbiecki’s lived in Elgin, Dover, Zumbro Falls, Missouri, Winona, Oronoco, and Pine Island. Charles was employed as a welder for Briese Steel out of Rochester for many years. He also worked for Seneca Foods, and Faribault Foods. He loved anything to do with airplanes and even built his own ultra-light and piloted it. Charles enjoyed spending time studying the genealogy of his family, hiking with Marie in State Parks, and loved to travel.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Marie Rolbiecki of Pine Island; two daughters, Barbara Rolbiecki of Salt Lake City, and Carol Zielsdorf of Zumbrota; one grandchild, and three great-grandchildren; a brother Glenn Rolbiecki of Brea, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and four sons.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24, at Pine Island United Methodist Church in Pine Island. The burial will be at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at Dale Pleasant Prairie Cemetery in rural Zumbro Falls. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.

