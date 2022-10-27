Charles Sprenger

Charles W. Sprenger was born September 26, 1934, the second son of Joyce J. and Esther L. (Petry) Sprenger. He passed away to the great farm in the sky on October 23, 2022 at the age of 88.

A graduate of Lincoln High School, Lake City, MN in 1952. Chuck engaged in a life-long career in dairy and crop farming. He was a committed steward of the land, with a strong belief in soil conservation, contour farming and crop rotation. He was a friend to all, a good son, big brother, uncle, and neighbor, always willing to lend a hand.

Chuck enjoyed snowmobiling, travels to high school reunions in Laughlin, NV, card games, harvesting black walnuts, Hawaii, and water sports.

Chuck is survived by his sister Linda Sprenger of Rochester, nephews Jeffery (Susan) Sprenger of Lakeville, MN and Eldon (Lynne) Karwand of Center City, MN and Nieces Kim (Brian) Burke-Phillipp of Brooklyn Center, MN, Colleen (Rob) Elliott of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Marie Eggler of Baldwin, WI, Marcie (Mark) Juenemann of Farmington, MN, Jill Ross of St. Paul, MN, eleven great-nieces and nephews, and three great-great-nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John, two sisters Barbara (and Elwood) Karwand, Judy (and Stanley) Eggler, niece Kaye Karwand, nephews, James, Matthew, Bradley, and Mark Eggler.

A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be held Thursday, October 27,2022 at 1:00 PM at Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel Lake City with Chaplin Cory Moss officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Zumbro Falls Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Seasons Hospice or donors’ choice. On-Line Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfunerahome.com