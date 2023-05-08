Rev. Dr. Charles Yunghans of Rochester died Saturday May 6, 2023 at Edenbrook Nursing Home where he had resided for the past 2 years.

Charles was born in Oak Park, Illinois on August 9, 1946 to Ernst and Elenore (Kirchner) Yunghans. He was baptized September 2, 1946 in Grace Lutheran Church, River Forest, Illinois. He was confirmed in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1960 and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School, Fort Wayne, IN in 1964. In May of 1968, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wartburg College, Waverly, IA; he also attended Concordia Senior College, Fort Wayne, IN from 1968-1969.

Rev. Dr. Yunghans had four Masters degrees; Master of Arts I Philosophy - State University of Iowa, 1972, Master of Divinity - Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO, 1973. Master of Sacred Theology in Pastoral Care - Concordia Seminary, 1983, Master of Arts Degree in Counseling and Psychological Services - St. Mary’s College, Winona, Mn, 1996.

He was ordained in Waverly, IA on July 21, 1974 and served as Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Henderson, KY from 1974-1979; and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Riceville, IA from 1984-1985. In 1986-1988, he completed a residency in Pastoral Counseling at Abbot-Northwestern Hospital Pastoral Counseling Center in Minneapolis, MN.

In September of 2004 he graduated with a Doctor of Clinical Psychology degree from the MN School of Professional Psychology. He served as a psychological Assistant with the Mayo Clinic 1995. He worked as a Psychological Associate for Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections: Wisconsin Secure Program Facility/Prairie DE Chien. The WI Correctional Institute, at Fox Lake, and Chippewa Valley Corr. Training Facility until June 2012 His last employment was a vacancy pastor for Circuit 9 of the North WI District serving at both Zion Lutheran and Faith Lutheran, in Chippawa Falls, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Paul.

Services for Charles will be held at 1 PM on Thursday May 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with Rev. William Otte officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sergeant, MN following the Service.

