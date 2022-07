Oct. 18, 1937 - July 1, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. - Charlie Gilbertson, 84, Austin, Minn., died Friday, July 1, in the Cedars of Austin.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. The Rev. Mark Niethammer will officiate. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.