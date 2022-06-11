Charlotte Iverson, 90, passed away peacefully at Benedictine Living Community (Madonna Towers) in Rochester, MN on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Charlotte Evelyn Iverson was born on the family farm, February 18, 1932 in Wanamingo, MN to Andrew and Elida (Erickson) Iverson. She grew up in rural Wanamingo, attended country school and ultimately graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1949. During her high school years, Charlotte was a majorette with the Wanamingo marching band. Charlotte and her twin brother, Charles, were the youngest of 4 children. Her twin brother couldn’t pronounce “Charlotte”, so she became known as “Sissy” to the family.

As a young woman, Charlotte moved to Rochester and worked as a desk attendant at the Mayo Clinic for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Over the years, she traveled to Florida, Haiti, Jamaica, Norway and various places in Europe and the U.S. Charlotte really enjoyed music and had a gift to play piano by ear. She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Aspelund.

Charlotte is survived by her sister, Marilynn Schumann of Rochester; sister-in-law, Mrs. Charles (Joan) Iverson of Wanamingo; nieces and nephews, Larry (Bonnie) Schumann of Pine City, Judy (Patrick) Riley of Fargo, ND, Kari (Tom) Barker of Phoenix, AZ, Lorrie Iverson of Raleigh, NC, Sally (Van) da Costa of Shakopee, Clifford (Melissa) Iverson of New Brighton, Renee (Jim) Hill of Kenyon, Pamela (Marlin) Swiggum of Wanamingo; step-nephews, Dennis and David Loop, Rodney and Robert Svien.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arvin and Charles Iverson.

The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Aspelund, with Reverend Lyle Aadahl officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. A special thanks to the Benedictine House at Madonna Towers and St. Croix Hospice who provided wonderful care and comfort to Charlotte. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.