Charlotte N. Peters

Charlotte Neysa Peters, 92, of Lake City, MN died Friday, August 11, 2023 at High Street Assisted Living in Lake City. Charlotte was born on June 18, 1931 to Joseph and Marian (Siercks) Maas in Lake City, MN. She grew up in the Lake City area and graduated from Lincoln High School, Lake City, MN in 1949. Charlotte graduated from Winona State Teachers College, Winona, MN. Charlotte married Harold Peters on November 8, 1952 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake City, MN. Harold died on October 26, 2021.

Charlotte taught elementary school in Wabasha County District 89, Millville, MN from 1951-52. She worked at Josten’s, Owatonna, MN from 1953-54 and at 1ST National Bank, St. Paul, MN from 1954-56. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake City, MN. Charlotte was a former member of Lake City Women’s Club and served as Secretary. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Ladies Aid and served in all offices. She was a member of Lake City Nursing Home Volunteers and helped with crafts, activities and St. John’s Communion. She also volunteered at St. John’s school. Charlotte collected cranberry antique glassware and studied her family history. She enjoyed traveling and piano music.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter Cathy Klindworth, Zumbro Falls, MN; her son Alan (Lisa) Peters, Lake City, MN; five grandchildren, Jeremy and Keith Klindworth, Wayne, Sharon, and Kayla Peters, and two step grandchildren; and her sister in law Diane Maas, Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joseph and a son in law Randal Klindworth.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake City, MN with Pastor Nathan Cordes officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Lake City, MN.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Lake City, MN, the guest registry may be signed at www.shcleicherfuneralhomes.com