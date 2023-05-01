Cherice E. Bearden, 64, of Rochester, MN passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus. Cherice was born March 28, 1959, in Lanesboro Village, Fillmore County, MN to Donald and Muriel (Sivesin) Nordsving. She graduated from Mabel-Canton High School in 1977. After high school graduation Cherice moved to Rochester, MN and began working as a telephone operator and built some lifelong friendships. Cherice was always meeting new people and one of those interesting connections was with Lady Bird Johnson. On October 17, 1981, she married John E. Bearden at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester, MN. Cherice continued her work at Mayo Clinic until 1985 when she decided to open her licensed daycare. Through the years she began to gain interest in selling real estate part-time while still having a full-time daycare. In 1996 Cherice decided to become a realtor full-time and join Dean Mack at Edina Realty where their team grew to include Trina Solano. Through her career at Edina Realty Cherice was awarded the Presidential Circle Award. When not at work Cherice enjoyed spending time on family vacations, boating, and fishing in northern Minnesota. Cherice and John began their love for riding motorcycles all over the country. Every summer was never complete without their annual trip to the Sturgis Rally. Eventually her love for motorcycles turned into her love for the campground on the Mississippi river where she could spend time with her family, friends and especially her grandkids. She is survived by her husband John Bearden, two sons Brandon (Mindy) Bearden of Rochester, MN, Bradey (Jenna) Bearden of Oronoco, MN, as well as four grandchildren: Morgan, Brielle, Makenzie, and Brock. She is also survived by two brothers Dean (Vicki) Nordsving, Deri (Karen) Nordsving, and sister Reece Coen. She is preceded in death by her father Donald Nordsving, mother Muriel Leistikow, stepfather Richard Leistikow, brother Wayne Nordsving, brother in-law Doug Coen, maternal and paternal grandparents. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com