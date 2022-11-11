Cherril Ann Street, 63, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away on November 11, 2022, at her home.

Cherril Ann Hickman was born to Fred (Lorraine) Hickman on February 5, 1959, in Shakopee, Minnesota. She graduated from Pine Island High School and was a cook for 43 years at Edenbrook in Rochester. On August 20, 1988, she married John Street in Hesper, Iowa. Cherril was an excellent cook and enjoyed scratch off tickets, bingo, and word search puzzles.

She is survived by two children, Ashley Street of Rochester, and Joshua Street of Mankato; two grandchildren, Timothy and Eden; two brothers, Dave Hickman of Owatonna and Mike Hickman (significant other, Claudia) of Mankato; two sisters, Carol (Donald) Christofferson of Owatonna and Cindy Hickman of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Clyde.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 15, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

