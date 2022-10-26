Cheryl Zarling

Cheryl Jean Zarling, 70, of rural Plainview, passed away early Monday morning, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 21, 1952, in Rochester to David and Leona (McCaleb) Adams. She attended Rochester Public Schools and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1970, and then went on to attend Rochester State Junior College graduating in 1972 as a Registered Nurse. Cheryl married Gene Zarling on June 22, 1974, at Meadow Park Church of Christ in Rochester.

Cheryl was employed as an RN for 22 years at Hillcrest Nursing Home (St. Isidore’s) in Plainview. She then worked with Mayo Hospice for seven years. She loved to travel, was an artist, and enjoyed going biking, fishing, swimming, and skiing. The Zarling’s were founding members of the Hilltop Fellowship Church in rural Millville where Cheryl was the church accompanist for 40 years. She was also a violinist and played the guitar, she especially enjoyed singing and was a perfect alto.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Gene Zarling of Plainview; their children, Michael Zarling and Luke Zarling both of Rochester, and Heather (Bill) Kerr of Plainview; grandchildren, Evie, Layla, Simon, Naomi, and Eli; a special foster daughter, Crystal Muniz of Longview TX and her children, America, and Zaniel; her sister Susan (Michael) Benson of Martinsburg, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Kenneth.

A special thank you from the family to Mayo Hospice and Shirley Thompson for their kind and compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, at Hilltop Fellowship Church with Pastor Steve Buss officiating, burial will follow the service in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Hilltop Fellowship Church or Living Hope International.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com