Chester “Chet” Daniels

The Mass of Christian Burial for Chester “Chet” Daniel, 86, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday (April 22, 2023) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Chet peacefully passed on Saturday (April 15, 2023), following a lengthy illness, at Mayo Clinic Rochester - St. Marys Campus.

Chester Joseph Daniel was born on April 2, 1937 in Austin, Minnesota. His family moved to St. Paul when he was 5 and moved back to Austin when he was 12. Chet went to high school at St. Augustine. After graduating, Chet went into the Army in the fall of 1955. Chet was stationed in Germany for 2 years and then spent some time at Fort Hood, Texas as a Sergeant for Basic Training. Chet was married to the love of his life, “his Angel” Betty Madison, for 64 years. They raised their six children in Stewartville. Chet worked for Rilco Laminated making beams for large buildings and an Outboard Marine Mechanic before starting at IBM in 1961. Chet worked at IBM in Rochester for 35 years. After Chet retired, he dedicated his life to volunteering. He volunteered for Mayo Hospice and received Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award in 2013. He also coordinated the Senior Trout Fishing Day in Lanesboro for the local Care Centers in conjunction with MN DNR and served on the Board at the Stewartville Care Center. Chet was a longtime member of St. Bernards Catholic Church where he served as a lector, Eucharistic minister, member of the Mens Club and on many committees through the years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, building model ships and time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Chet is survived by his wife, Betty Daniel of Stewartville, and his children, Bruce Daniel (Kellie) of Hollywood, MD, Mike Daniel (Mary) of St. Cloud, Todd Daniel (Laura) of Big Lake, Mark Daniel (Susan) of Robbinsdale, Chyree Barribeau (Patrick) of Andover, Julie Stevens (Jason) of Shakopee, 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, his Siblings, David Daniel (Jackie) of Rochester, Bruce Daniel (Pat) of Belvidere, IL, Myron Daniel (Mary Ellen) of Charles City, IA, Marcy Witter (Lanny) of Rochester, Ann Treuter (Denny) of Oregon, WI, and Madonna Waletzke of Maplewood and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hildegard Daniel, Hildegard Daniel (second wife), and his brother and sister-in-law, Royce and Marcia Daniel.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday (April 21, 2023) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Burial with military graveside honors by Stewartville Legion Post 164 will follow at the church cemetery. Chet’s Family suggests memorials be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, St. Bernards Catholic Church or Mayo Clinic Cancer Research. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Chet are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com