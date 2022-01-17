Chhan Ouk, 93, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in his home.

Chhan was born on March 4, 1928 in Tani-Tuk Meas, Kampot (Kampuchea). He was educated in the village temple, Wat Tuk Meas, and continued on to complete Military School in Preah Nokor (present-day Saigon) in Kampuchea Krom (formerly known as Cochin-China). When he was 18 years old, he married his village sweetheart Nhanh Khem. The two went on to have nine children together and raised two more adopted children.

Chhan grew up in a tumultuous time in Cambodia and the world. During his life, he overcame French colonialism of Cambodia, the Japanese occupation during World War II, and brought his family out of The Cambodian Killing Fields to relative success and stability in the United States.

He is survived by his youngest sister, Ry Ouk and his kids: Bunly Ouk, Chanta Ouk, Phally Ouk, Srey Pov Baukol, Chamroeun Ouk, and Bunna Chhav. He also has a ton of grandkids and great grandkids whom he loved so dearly. He is preceded in death by his two younger brothers, younger sister, wife and four of his children.

There will be two funeral services. One is held in the Buddhist tradition and facilitated in the Khmer language. That ceremony will be on the evening of January 21st from 4pm to 7pm at Watt Dhamma Visudhi Karam located at 4462 29th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904. The ceremony will continue there the following day, January 22nd from 8:30am to 12:30pm. At 12:30pm, there will be a procession to the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home Chapel located at 1119 11 1/2 St SE, Rochester, MN 55904. An open casket visitation will start at 1:15 followed by an English service from 2pm to 3pm.

Guests are welcomed to attend any part of the ceremony. There will be a Google Meet link for the English Service upon request. Please contact Sam Ouk at (507) 323-4056 or samouk01@gmail.com for more information.