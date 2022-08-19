Christal Jeanne Richardson, age 67, of Rochester, MN, passed away on August 15, 2022 after a long battle with cancer and will be so missed and loved by everyone that knew her.

Christal was born on December 16, 1954 to Grover & Helen (Lee) Richardson in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Grace Lutheran Elementary School (8th grade) in 1968, in Chicago. Whereupon the family moved from Chicago to Rochester, where she then graduated from Mayo High School in 1972. She received a degree in Medical Transcription and went onto edit for various magazines and newspapers such as JET magazine and the Charlotte Observer. In addition to clerical work, she loved singing and was a talented jazz vocalist. She performed with the Southtown Singers (Mayo Highschool), the band Ebony Faith, The Turkey River All Stars, Garry Marcus & Jimmy Duckworth out of Charlotte, NC and various venues in Chicago.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Richardson; brothers, Guy Anderson (Belinda), John Richardson (Connie) and Jeff Richardson (Debbie); her partner of 20+ years, Jim Geerdes; children, Britt Richardson, Kirbi Richardson, and Brooke Burch; grandchildren, Nilay Premkumar, Ysabel Premkumar and Teigen Burch; and a multitude of cousins and loved ones.

Christal is now at peace, joining her father, Grover; aunt, Betty; uncle, Tommy; aunt, Johnny Mae; older brother, David Anderson (Faye); and cousin, Peter Tillman. That is going to be a beautiful reunion!

The celebration of Christal’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, followed by a procession to the burial site, Grandview Memorial Gardens. Refreshments will be served at the church following the burial.

A kind thank you to staff at Rochester East Health Services and St. Croix Hospice for their patience and care of Christal.

