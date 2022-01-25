Christine (Chris) Lovell

Christine Terese Lovell, age 51, passed away on January 10, 2022, in Tucson, AZ due to complications from surgery. Christine was born on July 8, 1970, in Minneapolis, MN. Christine is survived by her son, Nicolas (Nic) Wiesjhan; mother, Zillah (Zee) Sizer; and father, Floyd Lovell. She is also survived by uncles Larry (Bonnie) Sizer and Levere (Sun) Sizer; aunt, Jeanne Ruth; cousins Kerry (Tom) Brewer, Conrad (Jennifer) Sizer, Ryan (Andrea) Ruth, and Kevin (Krystena) Sizer). She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Scyril Sizer; grandmother, Betty Sizer; and uncle, Norman Ruth. Christine graduated from Eyota High School, Eyota, MN. Her last employment was with Albert Lea Medical Center, Albert Lea, MN. Christine’s passion was animal rescue, especially dogs and horses. In honor of Christine, she would love for you to donate to your favorite animal rescue organization or a charity of your choice.