Christine Phipps

Florence - Christine Felice Phipps peacefully joined our Lord and Savior in heaven on January 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Her amazing life and spirit have positively impacted many, many people. Chris was born on May 8, 1950 to Robert and Lenore Wescott in St Paul, Minnesota as the oldest of 13 children. Growing up as the first child in a large, loving family instilled in her a leadership and motherly instinct that she carried with her and demonstrated through the entirety of her life. Educated at Saint Catherine’s in St. Paul, Chris had a fulfilling career as an Occupational Therapist, continuously providing never-ending love and compassion while working with children with special needs and their families for over 40 years. Chris always transformed wherever she lived into an amazing home, whether a dairy farm in Minnesota or a cabin in the mountains of Montana. While constantly seeking adventure and new experiences, she also found great joy in the little things in life and marveled at the subtle details of Gods beautiful works. While Chris’ greatest attribute was her unselfish love and compassion for others, she also had an amazing gift and talent as a seamstress and quilter. Although she always enjoyed baking, crafts, traditions, and time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, it was at the sewing machine that she was the happiest. The products of her hours of labor at the sewing machine provide the greatest reflection of her beauty as a person. Chris has spent nearly 50 years with her soulmate and husband, Keith, demonstrating unfailing love and commitment through all of life‘s trials and tribulations- most recently, as she passed in his arms. Chris is survived by her four children Mara (Bryan) Arlington, Benjamin (Kelsey) Phipps, Anne (Ryan) Van Ballegooyen, and Jenny (Edward) Hake as well as 10 grandchildren who were the absolute light of her life. Chris is also survived by her mother Lenore, an amazing family of siblings, nieces, nephews and their children. Although Chris has left her cancer-riddled earthly body, heaven welcomes a true angel, as she joins her father (Robert) and brothers (Vincent and David) in heaven to be a constant light for all who knew her. She will be remembered as an amazing wife, grandmother, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, teacher, friend and caregiver. We will forever miss you!!!