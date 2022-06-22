Christopher A. Olney of Minneapolis, MN, born in Vicenza, Italy and formerly of Rochester, MN, died unexpectedly in June 2022 at the age of 51.

Chris is survived by his parents, Byron Olney and Marilynn Olney of Rochester, MN; his brother James (Kristin), his sister Liz (Tom), and his nieces and nephew Maggie, Ruth, Jane and Ben, all of Minneapolis.

Chris graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1993 and, after spending a few years in San Francisco honing his culinary skills, moved to Minneapolis, where he had the opportunity to work at some of the best restaurants in the country. Chris was a fan of fine food, quality television, watching sports, and a good argument. We will miss his humor, passion and deep knowledge of random facts.

