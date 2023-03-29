Christopher Clayton Chinn, 68, died March 20, 2023 in the Chicago area where he lived the last 20 years. He grew up in Rochester MN. Predeceased by parents Bill and Tina Chinn and brother Kevin Chinn. Chris left this world a better place, in his daughters Corie Wieland and Ellise Braveheart. Gregarious and generous by nature, he will be missed by his sister Gina Osbeck, brothers Tracy Chinn and Mike Chinn, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be private internment and family gathering at a later date. May we all live with the loving spirit he shared with all who knew him.