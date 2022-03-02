Christopher G. “Chris” Westphal

Christopher Westphal, 46, of Kasson, MN, died Monday, February 28th, 2022, wrapped in the love and comfort of his family at home.

Chris took the world by storm on September 13th, 1975, born to Eugene and Janice (Eblen) Westphal. He was the super-baby of his family, his siblings all being teenagers or older when he arrived, and somehow, they became his life-long friends. He met his future better half, Jessica Dass at Burnsville High School, in Burnsville, Minnesota. After graduating, the two had their first child, Amanda Rose Westphal, in 1995. They spent only three days with her before she passed, which cemented their life-long commitment to each other. They wed in 1996. The two spent the rest of their lives together raising three more beautiful children to be the young men they love and admire.

Chris and Jessica lived in Mantorville, Minnesota when their son Chase was born. They moved to Austin, Minnesota before Nick was born, and took a big adventure to Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years, where Oliver was born. After that, they moved home to Kasson, where they have resided ever since.

Chris was immensely talented at figuring out how things worked, so his career included printing, auto mechanics, installing appliances, plumbing, carpentry, remodeling, tiling, you name it. He used all of these talents to help out anyone who needed it, showing his children how to be generous, big-hearted men. He did all of his own stunts, too, which resulted in numerous trips to the emergency room, a titanium knee, and more scar tissue than you could shake a fist at.

Chris was diagnosed with ALS in early 2021, which would have brought the biggest, strongest man to his surgically-enhanced knees, but Chris was larger than life, and he dealt with his diagnosis in the same way. He demonstrated dignity and love to his children even further. Not a day passed when Chris didn’t laugh, and when he could no longer speak, he had his tablet programmed to tell each of his family members he loved them, including his dogs.

Chris is survived by his wife, Jessica, of Kasson MN, and his sons, Chase (Christina) Westphal of Calhan CO, Nicholas and Oliver Westphal, of Kasson MN; His parents, Eugene and Janice Westphal of Kasson MN; Mother-in-law Kathleen Dass of Burnsville MN; Sister Deborah (Jeff) Meyer of Brookings South Dakota; Terrance (Carol) Westphal of Fort Wayne IN, Sister-in-law Sara Westphal of Kasson MN; and three beloved grandchildren, Elaina, Grayson, and Emmett Westphal of Calhan CO. Nieces & Nephews Krysta and Lauren Westphal, Madison Westphal, Jeremy, Lucas, and Jordan Meyer; Matthew and Ellie Martin.

Chris was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda, father-in-law Michael Dass, his brother & best friend, Mark Westphal, and nephew Nathan Westphal.

The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 8th at Community Celebration Church in Kasson MN, with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Doors will open at 10 am. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, March 7th, also at Community Celebration Church. Interment will be held at a future date.

Memorials are preferred to the family.

