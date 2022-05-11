Christopher Johnson

Christopher Lee Johnson- Rochester

Christopher Lee Johnson, 63, of Rochester, MN, died Monday, May 9th 2022 at his home.

Chris was born May 26th 1958 in Albert Lea, MN. He graduated from Lake City, MN in 1977. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving three years as a Military Police. On August 21st 1987, he married Kim A. Antognini in Lynchburg, TN. The couple lived in Rochester where they raised their three kids.

Chris loved his “Up North Crew” and the annual fishing trips to the Leech Lake area every summer. Chris “Bud Grant’ Johnson took his youth football teams to the Rochester city championship seven times, taking second place every time. Chris had a booming voice and witty humor that helped him maintain many friendships along the way with his careers at Quest International and Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc. He especially enjoyed his seven grandchildren during his last few years.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Johnson of Rochester, his daughter Brittany (Brad), Sons Taylor (Lauren) and Kyle(Amanda) and seven grandchildren Sydney, Owen, Olivia, Aaron, Kenzie, Conrad and Deacon. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Matilda Parro.

The funeral service will be held at 9:30am, Monday, May 16th 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will follow visitation at the Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. All are welcome to attend a gathering of celebration at the Eagles Club of Rochester at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.

