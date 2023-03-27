Christopher ‘Kit’ Damson

Christopher “Kit” Michael Damson, age 47, of Zumbrota, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Kit was born on August 3, 1975 to Duke and Jacki Damson of McFarland, Wisconsin.

He graduated from McFarland High School and the University of Wisconsin Whitewater with a degree in Exercise Physiology. Kit’s education led him to Mayo Clinic, where he worked as a Clinical Exercise Physiologist in Preventive and Rehabilitative Cardiology for many years. In 2018, he took the role of a Clinical System Specialist, partnering with others to support Mayo’s Integrated Stress Center.

Of course, being from Wisconsin, he was an avid Packer, Brewer, Bucks and Badgers fan. But Minnesota did rub off on him a little, as he loved Minnesota Wild hockey.

His greatest love, however, was that for his sons, Dane and Hans. His big, booming voice could be heard from the dugout or sideline, and certainly from the stands as he watched his boys play the sports they loved; or throughout the neighborhood when he called them home for supper.

Kit chose another family as well; the Alcoholics Anonymous family. He was a mentor, sponsor, life coach, and best friend to countless men and women who struggled daily. He will be sorely missed by the members of that special family.

He is survived by his parents, Duke and Jacki Damson; sister Courtney (Shane) Snorek; sons, Dane and Hans Damson; former wife, Bretta (Dan) Nietz; nephew Henry Snorek, and special friend, Kasara Little, and her daughter Aurora.

His funeral will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:00am at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Lunch and a time of fellowship will immediately follow the service.

His heart was full, and now his mind is at peace. Love you always and forever.

Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota is in charge of arrangements.