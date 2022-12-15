Ustaz Chuor Thel Chuor, 60, of Rochester, MN, Died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his Home.

Ustaz Chuor was born March 17, 1962, in Northern Bahr elGhazal in Aweil South in Aweil City to Thel Chuor and Arek Magak. He graduated from Rumbek High school and later College. Ustaz Chuor has a 4-year bachelor’s degree in education from Tanta University in Cairo, Egypt. In 1986 he married Mary Amossa in Juba, Sudan. He came to the United States with an Asylum visa. He worked at IBM, and later was able to get his kids and wife to America.

Chuor loved the Vikings (#1 fan), politics, crossword puzzles, music, watching wrestling, and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Arek Chuor and Akuc Chuor. Sons Chuor Chuor and Deng Chuor of Rochester, MN. Grandchildren Nahla Abuk Rasmussen, Chuor Immanuel Chuor and Atter Chuor. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Amossa.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Rev. John LaSuba officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.