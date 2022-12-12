Clair P. Hubbard

Clair Prentiss Hubbard passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 79 years young at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN. He was surrounded by loved ones and welcomed home to the Lord by family and friends.

Clair is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gayle, Rochester, MN; his daughters Heather (Joe) Hontz, Chesapeake, VA; Amanda (Nick) Wall, Chatfield, MN; son Richard (Keri) Hubbard, Grand Meadow, MN, brothers Darryl (Jan) Hubbard, Glendale, AZ, Rodney (Nancy) Hubbard, Fargo, ND, Duane (Joan) Hubbard, Peoria, AZ, and sisters Sandy (Clayton) Brost, Neenah, WI and Sharlyn (Tex) Geerdes, Jamestown, ND, as well as his eleven grandchildren; Ethan Redning-Hubbard, Kathryn & Joey Hontz, Rylie Durdahl, Aubrey Koball, Whitney Wall, Kylie Lambrecht, Addysin, Blake, Chloe & Derek Hubbard. He is preceded in death by his parents Fay and Ida Hubbard, his father and mother-in-law L.T. and Grace Larson, and his brother Gary Hubbard. Clair was born on August 13, 1943 in Jamestown, ND. He graduated from St. John’s Academy in Jamestown in 1961. He married Gayle Larson on September 21, 1979 in Grand Forks, ND. He served in the Army Reserves from 1964 to 1970 and worked for IBM Rochester for 30 years. In his free time, he spent summers with the Rochester Water Ski Team, doing home repairs, and many, many other DIY projects. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars, and hunting deer, geese, ducks, and pheasant. Clair was very active and giving of his time. He donated his handyman skills to Habitat for Humanity, Appalachian Service Project, and Mountain Top.

A celebration of life will be held at Homestead Church located at 3004 US HWY 52, Rochester, MN 55901 on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 11am, with visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Clair’s name.

