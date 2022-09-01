Clara M. Johnson, 90, of Lanesboro passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Clara Mathilda Abrahamson was born September 23, 1931 in Lanesboro to Paul and Elsie (Tollefson) Abrahamson. She graduated from Lanesboro High School in 1949. After high school she attended Kahler School of Nursing and received her Nursing Degree. On March 23, 1952 she married Wayne W. Johnson at Elstad Lutheran Church in Lanesboro.

Clara worked for Preston and Mabel nursing Homes. She was a member of the Ladies Aid at Highland Lutheran Church. She enjoyed doing wordbooks, puzzles, shopping and baking. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially loved being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clara is survived by her son, Paul (Judy) Johnson of Preston; 5 grandchildren, Arik, Adam, Luke Johnson, Rusty and Matt Schroeder; 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; son Craig; granddaughter Holly; brother Perlum.

Funeral for Clara will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Whalan Lutheran Church with Rev. Patricia A. Hinkie officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Highland Lutheran Cemetery after the service.

Memorials are preferred to Heart or Cancer Research. Johnson-Riley Funeral & Cremation Service of Lanesboro is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com