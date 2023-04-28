Clare A. Hawley, age 98, of Rochester, MN passed away April 26, 2023 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Clare Albert (Cal) Hawley was born the son of Albert & Rose (Kiehl) Hawley on December 14, 1924 in rural Emmet County, Iowa. He moved with the family to Pennsylvania, then Virginia, then Maryland, then back to Iowa & finally to Minnesota. There he attended country grade school and High School in Blue Earth, Minnesota where he graduated in 1942.

As WWII was in progress, he joined the US Maritime Service (Merchant Marines) and was assigned to duty in the South Pacific delivering war material and personnel to the war zones in the islands. He served on six different ships working in the engine rooms and refrigeration units. In 1944 he married Muriel Tate and they made their home in Seattle, Washington. In 1945 he received honorable discharges from the US Army & Coast Guard. In 1947 after son Ronald and daughter Dianne were born, they moved back to Minnesota.

After some time farming and working for Ruan Transport and various construction jobs, he worked for 31 years for IBM. In 1959 son Greg was born and the family was living in Rochester, Minnesota and enjoying time at lakeshore property near Garrison Minnesota. Cal enjoyed hunting, sports, bowling, word & number games, poetry, but mostly family gatherings.

Cal was preceded in death by his wife Muriel, his grandparents, parents, two brothers & a sister. He is survived by his sons Ronald & Greg, daughter Dianne; 9 grand & 9 great-grand-children. Also by daughters in-law June Hawley & Elizabeth; and son in-law Gary Kearns.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens with full military honors.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hawley family