Clarence N. Koblitz

Clarence Koblitz, 93, passed away April 8 at St. Mary’s Hospital unexpectedly. He was born in La Crosse, WI and married Marie April 24, 1948. They moved to Rochester in 1962. He continued his employment at Southern Minn. Auto Suppy until April 1, 1975 when he purchased the business. His son joined the business until they sold it June 26, 2021.

Clarence loved his dog and companion, Lucky; visiting his boathouse on the Mississippi, working on cars and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was active in the Shriners and Winona Boathouse Association.

He survived by his children: Mary Harper (Brad), Toni Bromley, Kirk (Claire), 3 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and his brother Larry (Linda). He is preceded in death by his wife, brother Ed and granddaughters Angela and Krista. Clarence will be buried next to Marie.

Join his family in celebrating Clarence’s life at the Eagles Club in Rochester May 19 from 4-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota or Rochester Paws & Claws.