Clarice Agnes Erredge

Clarice Erredge died peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN. Clarice was born March 31, 1925 in Calumet, Michigan to Agnes and John LaMuth. She entered Saint Mary’s School of Nursing as a U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps member during World War II. After graduation she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a nurse with polio patients. She met her husband James G. Erredge, and they were married July 31, 1954 in Zumbrota, MN. As a long-time resident in Zumbrota living on their farm property, she was a stay-at-home mom. Clarice loved winters in Hawaii, traveling, ballroom dancing, bus trips, knitting, and manicures. She was extremely proud of her time as a nurse, her husband’s service in WWII, raising four children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Susan Erredge of Iowa City, IA, James Erredge (Cathy) of Lakeville, MN, Patty Anderson (Ron) of Byron, MN and David Erredge (Tara) of Ankeny, IA; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law Robert Erredge. She is preceded in death by her husband James, parents, brothers, and sisters. Private services and burial will be held on July 13th at Fort Snelling Chapel and National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to your favorite charity in her honor.