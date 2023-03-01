Clarice Berg

Clarice Marilyn Berg, 96, beloved by family and friends, passed away on February 19, 2023 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester, Minn.

Clarice was born in Wanamingo, Minn. on June 7, 1926 to Julius and Mabel Frederickson. She married Marvin Berg of Zumbrota on June 1, 1946. They made their home in Rochester and raised their family. After 40 years of marriage, Marvin passed away. Clarice married Russell Berg of Kenyon in 1992. They were married for 26 years. She worked for and eventually retired from Marquette Bank in Rochester.

Clarice enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter time, dancing, playing cards, bingo, volunteering for the garage sale at church, embroidery, cuddling all dogs she met, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends near and far.

Clarice is survived by daughter, Beverly Marx of Mahtomedi; son, Ronald Berg of Rochester; daughter, Cori (Ivory) Giles of St. Paul; daughter-in-law, Debbie Berg of Rochester; 7 grandchildren; 9 (almost 10) great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Greseth of Rochester, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband, Marvin; husband, Russell; son, Richard Berg; daughter-in-law, Barb Berg; granddaughter, Kaitlin Berg and sisters, Ruth Fredrickson, Marge McIntyre and Polly Wickum.

A celebration of Clarice’s life and burial at Fort Snelling will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Arbor Terrace and Samaritan Bethany for the extraordinary care given to Clarice. Memorials are preferred to Samaritan Bethany or Bethel Lutheran Church.