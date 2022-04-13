Clayton H. Tiede, PhD

Dr. Clayton H. Tiede, 97, of Mankato, died April 6, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., April 23, 2022 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, Minnesota. The family prefers memorials be given to the MSU Music Department or Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Dr. Clayton H. Tiede was born January 26, 1925 in Rochester, Minnesota to William and Minerva (Van Buren) Tiede. He graduated from Rochester High School and went directly into the Navy serving primarily in the South Pacific. Upon his release from the armed services, he married Eunice Evenson in 1948. Dr. Tiede trained and worked as a musical instrument repairman for the Bach Music Co. of Rochester and attended the city’s junior college. In 1950, he moved to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota where he graduated with honors in 1954 after which he accepted a position in Goodhue, Minnesota teaching music.

In 1956, the family moved to Rochester where Dr. Tiede continued to teach music, play in various dance bands (including his own), community bands, and perform as principal oboist with the Rochester, Austin, and Mankato Symphony Orchestras. In 1960, he accepted a teaching position at Minnesota State University where he became “Director of Bands”. In that position, he formed the “Maverick Marching Machine” and the present “Concert Wind Ensemble”.

After his master’s degree, Dr. Tiede studied at Stanford University in California and received his doctorate from the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Tiede authored one textbook, several magazine articles, and served as a guest lecturer and clinician at various music events throughout the Midwest. As an instrumentalist, he has performed, in addition to the Mankato Symphony, as a soloist and with the various chamber ensembles. With Mark Sivanich, he founded and organized The Lancers Marching Band and in 1975, Dr. Tiede with two university students, founded and organized the “Lake Washington Band Camp” which he ran for 15 years. Dr. Tiede was an active member of the downtown Kiwanis Club, usher and member of the church council at Christ the King Lutheran Church where he established and directed the church’s bell choirs.

Dr. Tiede is survived by his daughter, Jane (Bruce) Arduser of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin; sons, William (Cindy) Tiede of Shorewood, Minnesota and James (Pam) Tiede of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Dr. Tiede was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eunice in 2017; and two brothers.