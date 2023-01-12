Cleon Brenno

CLEON ORDELL BRENNO, 88, of rural Canton, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Cleon was born December 10, 1934 at home, on the family farm in rural Canton, to Orval and Clara (Ramlo) Brenno. He attended the Newburg School and graduated from the Mabel High School in 1952. He moved to El Paso, Texas where he worked as a security guard for ADT and was united in marriage to LaDonna Kelly on September 2, 1955. In March of 1956, they moved back to the family farm in rural Canton. For the first several years of farming, he also hauled canned milk to the Mabel Creamery. Cleon and LaDonna had a dairy herd and raised pigs, later transitioning to beef. They raised six daughters on the farm, teaching them the value of good work ethics. Cleon never truly retired from farming.

Cleon was a member of the Henrytown Lutheran Church where he had served on the church council. He enjoyed bowling, watching football, raising show animals, going to area fair livestock shows, weekly trips to the sales barns, going for drives with LaDonna to check their beef cattle at the other farm and see what was going on in the neighborhood, watching the grandchildren’s sports and events, and spending time with family. “Take er easy”

Cleon is survived by his wife LaDonna of Canton; six daughters, JoLeeta (Ernest) Recio of Canton, Cheryse Brenno of Rochester, Kelly (Scott) Brenno Carpenter of Rochester, Jacqueline Dawley of Decorah, Iowa, Rochelle (Neil) Middendorf of Canton, and Tricia (Craig) Henry of Canton; twelve grandchildren Weston (Khala Gerleman) Recio, Evan (Heather) Recio, Matthew (Molly) Sloan, Carlena (Patrick) Gallagher Chelsey (Zac Ebert) Sloan, Jason (Sandy) Carpenter, Zachery (Mara Knutson) Dawley, Lydia Dawley, Emma Middendorf, Logan (Kayla Phillips) Henry, Mason (Abby) Henry, and Blake (Maddy Michels) Henry; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Orval and Clara; mother and father-in-law Frank and Mary Kelly; and a son-in-law Nathan Dawley.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Henrytown Lutheran Church in rural Canton. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 PM, Friday, January 13th at the Henrytown Lutheran Church. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.