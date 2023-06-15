Cleone Christenson Muskat Schula

Cleone was born May 27, 1931 to Alice Tangen Christenson and Milo Christenson on their family farm near Ostrander, MN. She was the third child of what would eventually be a family of nine children, Merlin, Arlene, Cleone, Dale, Kermit, Ruby, Priscilla, Linda and Barbara.

Cleone spoke fondly of her growing up years, saying she had a very happy childhood. She attended the nearby one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade and went to Spring Valley for high school. Upon graduation she attended Winona State Teacher’s College for a term with hopes of becoming an elementary school teacher, but the tuition was more than she could manage. She had also fallen in love with Joe Muskat from Leroy, MN. They spent the summer together working at Many Glacier Hotel, Glacier National Park, and once home, on finding out that Joe was exempted from having to report for duty in the Korean war, they were married on 10/18/1950.

During this time, Cleone started her career as a waitress at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester, MN. The Kahler was a constant in her life from that point on. It saw her through many phases of her life: single, married with children, widowed with children, remarried and up through retirement.

Cleone and Joe had six children, Rhonda, Mary Jo, Robert (“Bobby”), Kristine, John and Susan. It was a very busy time. Cleone continued to work at the Kahler, Joe was a carpenter. During this period Kristine died at 5 months, (11/1957), John died soon after birth, (9/1958) and then Joe died at age 32, (1/1961). It was a tumultuous time that Cleone carried with her for the rest of her life.

Cleone was able to buy a house near St. Francis Elementary where the older kids went to school and she continued to support the family by working at the Kahler. She was imaginative in how to manage as a single mom by hiring a Lourdes High School freshman to live in.

February 23, 1963, Cleone married Robert “Bob” Schula, (died 9/2002). She was 32 and he was a 38-year-old bachelor pharmacist. They met at a Dominic’s Club dance at the Play-Mor Ballroom. They both loved to dance and Cleone described him as someone who, “made me laugh!” They fell in love. Cleone was very excited to marry again. They had 3 children over the next few years, Elizabeth, Anna and Paul. It was a chaotic household with babies through high schoolers. Cleone was the keystone. Never yelling, a simple look sufficed to let you know you were not meeting expectations. She was an amazing seamstress and beyond patient when teaching her children how to sew. She had her own inimitable style of dressing, current and elegant, always put together. Her most awe inspiring virtue was her tolerance of her foodie-inclined daughters taking over the tiny kitchen, maybe for a few hours or not infrequently the whole day to try out some new, complicated recipe.

With her husband Bob and the four youngest children, Cleone was able to make her dream of camping and traveling around the country real. Visiting national parks and other sights with her family was a highlight of her life. When her children were grown, she and Bob continued to make road trips a priority, and even after Bob died Cleone would jump at any opportunity to have a travel adventure with her adult children, grandchildren, or friends. Children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to her, too, for some memorable family get-togethers along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Grand houses and good food, what could be better.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her a lot of joy. She was the best grandma and seemed to have an innate understanding of what each child needed. She loved them all fiercely and only wanted the best for them. Most were lucky enough to go on some travel trailer camping adventures with her and grandpa Bob. The deaths of her eldest daughter Rhonda, 61 years old (5/2013) and grandsons Genghis Muskox, 27 years old (12/2013) and Johannes Greve Muskat, 28 years old (5/2019), were difficult for her, but she carried on.

Cleone remained close to her siblings her whole life. She roamed wide and far with some of her sisters, brothers, and in-laws on cross-country camping trips, but with all of them there were family get-togethers, frequent phone calls, coffee, a real connection.

She kept active friendships with people from all phases of her life; grade school and high school classmates, Kahler colleagues, neighbors, friends of her children who became her friends. After retiring, Cleone volunteered for 10 years at the Ronald McDonald house with a friend she had first met at Winona State.

She moved from her townhome in Rochester to Pillars of Prospect Park, Minneapolis, at age 89 years, in order to be closer to her children Susan, Anna and Paul who became constants in her daily life providing company, care, good food.

Cleone died on 5/27/2023 after a brief illness at the age of 92. She was cared for, with the help of AccentCare Hospice and nurse Jackie, by all of her children and her great-granddaughter Jasmine.

We will be celebrating the life of this remarkable woman, loved for her kindness and accepting nature, later this summer or early this fall.

Cleone is survived by:

Her children: Mary Jo Muskat Brun, Robert Muskat, Susan Muskat, Elizabeth Schula, Anna Schula, Paul Schula.

Her grandchildren: Zalika Muskat, Alex Brun, Peter Brun, Wilder Muskox, Leon Greve Muskat.

Her great-grandchildren: Israel, Immanuel, Samuel, India & Jasmine Murrell, Julia & Claire Brun, June & Porter Muskox.

Her beloved siblings: Dale Christenson, Kermit Christenson, Ruby Christenson Holsapple, Priscilla Christenson Rownd, Linda Christenson Johnson.

Loved partners of her children and grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.