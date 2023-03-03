Cole James Graham

God called Cole, 28, home January 16th, 2023 after a sudden unexpected illness.

Cole had a contagious smile and was best know for his love of making people laugh and sports. He made numerous friends throughout his life. Cole graduated from Chaparral high school after moving to San Diego, CA from Rochester, MN.

Survivors include Cole’s mom, Lynn Graham, his uncles, Lance Papenfuss and Steve Graham, grandmothers, Ingerlise Papenfuss and Norita Graham.

Cole was preceded in death by his father, Allen Graham, brother, Connor Graham, grandfather, Lyle (Slats) Papenfuss and many other loving family members.

A funeral service will be held March 7th at Bethal Lutheran Church, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am followed by service at 11:00 am. Lunch will be available following the service.

Please direct all donations to Paws and Claws.