Colleen Fredrickson

Colleen Ruth Joan (Johnson) Fredrickson, 91, passed away December 28, 2022. Colleen was born in Cannon Falls on June 12, 1931, to John Albert and Anna (Lind) Johnson of Rodon, Sweden. After losing both parents at a young age, Colleen was placed in the Vasa Children’s Home, which were some of her happiest years. During her high school years, she went to live at the home of Stanley and Verbena Swanson in Vasa before moving to Red Wing and working at Red Wing Motor Co., and then to Rochester where she worked at Massey’s. She met Joyce at the Trianon Ballroom south of Pine Island and married him in September 1953 after he returned from the service. They raised seven children in a remodeled schoolhouse in rural Wanamingo.

Colleen enjoyed reading, baking, listening to music, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She leaves behind her husband, Joyce; children, Cindy (Tom) Shannon; Julie (Fran) Blahnik; Rhonda (Dave) Canale; all of Rochester; Dale of Wanamingo; Jill (Randy) Vicker of Hillsboro, OR; and Kay (Eddie) Fredrickson of Ridge Manor, FL; grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, and Jesse Blahnik; Tavis and Tyson Canale; Torey Odell; Kyrsteen Webster; twins, Demi and Erica Maldonado; great-grandchildren, Declan, Jack, Ben, Miles, Esmerelda, and Caleb; brother, Ken Johnson of Houston, MN.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and a son, Fred.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 12, 2023 with an hour of visitation prior at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com