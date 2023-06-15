Connie B Frutiger

Connie Broadwater Frutiger, 84 of Rochester, MN died June 12, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus surrounded by family. She was born September 16, 1938 to Gordon and Doris Broadwater in Preston, MN, the oldest of three children. Her family moved in 1942, from Preston to the Salem Corners area so their family could regularly attend First Baptist Church in Rochester. On August 30, 1958 Connie married Richard F Frutiger. Together they had 3 children.

Connie graduated from Byron High School and worked for over 50 years in downtown Rochester…Dayton’s, Monte’s, Wild Wings, A Simpler Time, Counterpoint, and Chocolaterie Stam. Connie was an employee and manager but what she did best was love people. Out of a love for Jesus she shared Joy and it came right back to her! It might be a special delivery, a card, or a conversation… with dear friends and family is how Connie would choose to spend her time and energy! Connie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dick, her 3 children, Lynne Frutiger, Bruce (Kathy) Frutiger, granddaughter Megan Frutiger, Douglas (Anne) Frutiger, granddaughter Alexandra (Zane) Kingsbury, great-grandson Colson. Her brother Max (Bev) Broadwater and brother-in-law Charles Heikes, sister-in-law Karen Frutiger, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon & Doris Broadwater, her mother and father-in-law Floyd & Artie Frutiger, her brother in-law Noel Frutiger, her sister Jean Heikes and her grandson Carson W Frutiger.

A service celebrating Connie’s life will be held at Rochester Covenant Church (4950 31st Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901) on Tuesday June 27, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.