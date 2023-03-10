Connie J. Anderson

Connie Jean Anderson, 85, passed away on February 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health in Austin, MN.

Connie Jean Anderson (Irvine) was born February 10, 1938, in Blue Earth, MN to Boyd W. and Orpha J. Irvine. Her family moved to the Waltham, MN area early in 1955, during her senior year of high school and she graduated from Hayfield High School in 1955. After high school she worked at several Hayfield area businesses. She met Lowell (the boy next door) and they were married on February 17th 1962, at the Zion United Methodist Church in Sargeant, MN.

Connie is survived by her husband, Lowell Anderson; sons, Linden (Salena) Anderson, Hayfield, MN; Ross Anderson, Waltham, MN; daughter, Becky (Doug) Jax, Waltham, MN, 9 Grandchildren; sister, Sandy Hanson, Bella Vista, AR; 4 step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. 3 sisters-in-law; many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly, brother, Boyd Jr. (Bud), and daughter-in-law, Betty and many other relatives.

Services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 201 Main St. NE in Sargeant, MN. There will be a time of remembrance one hour before the service. Lunch to follow after the service with a private family Inurnment held at a later date. Blessed be her memory.

