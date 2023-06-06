Connie Mae Kuehl

Connie M. Kuehl passed away on May 8, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Community of natural causes in Rochester, MN.

Born March 6,1940, in Wells, MN, to Carol and Marjorie Whiteis. After graduating high school, Connie moved to Rochester to begin her life-long journey. She met and married James Kuehl but later divorced. They remained friends until his death in 1998. Connie worked at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home for 20+ years. She enjoyed helping people and especially the elderly. They held a special place in her heart.

Her main pride and joy in life was her children, 2 girls and 2 boys. She enjoyed taking vacations and going camping with them. Every year she wondered, where are we going this year? She also enjoyed the simple things in life; a walk, talking to the neighbors, a phone call from family, a fish sandwich from McDonald’s or someone stopping by just to say hello. Let’s not forget her 2 furry friends (cats) that never left her side.

Connie is survived by her children Kathy (Kevin) Beckman of Rochester; Melissa (Bill) Kuehl-Befort of Pine Island; Matt (Patricia) Kuehl of Pine Island; and Mike Kuehl of Rochester; 4 great grandsons; 2 brothers, Bob Whiteis of Wells, MN and Dick Whiteis of Mankato, MN. She was proceeded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Oxbow Park Shelter #2 from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Her love for the outdoors and animals is the perfect way to say goodbye. Come see an animal, share a story, and help the family say goodbye to their loving mother.

There will be private family service at Calvary cemetery at a later date.